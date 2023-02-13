All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Detectives of the West Monroe Police Department are currently searching for suspects after a victim was killed on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, February 12, 2023, around 3 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of South 3rd Street and Stewart Avenue. Upon arrival, authorities located the driver of the vehicle, Brandon Glasgow, and discovered that he was shot and killed.

During the investigation, officers determined that Glasgow was traveling to the area to purchase a gaming system through Facebook. Witnesses mentioned that two suspects approached the victim’s vehicle prior to the fatal incident.

The suspects were described as having average height and a slender build. One of the suspects has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

If anyone has any information on the incident, be sure to call detectives at 318-397-6745.