TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Hammond Fire Department, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of setting a fire inside a Hammond Walmart.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, around 6 p.m., the Hammond Fire Department responded to a call for a fire inside the Walmart store located in the 2700 block of W. Thomas Street.

The fire was contained to the paint aisle of the store due to quick-acting employees and customers who used fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

There were no injuries reported despite the Walmart having at least 500 people inside.

The unidentified male was wearing a dark gray or black hoodie sweatshirt, light-colored pants, khaki shoes, and a black beanie cap. He was last seen leaving the parking lot in a dark-colored Ford F-150.

The SFM is asking anyone with information about this person’s identity and whereabouts to either contact Tangi Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or on tangicrimestoppers.com, the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through our online tip form found at lasfm.org.