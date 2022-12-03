HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies found him shot to death.

In the 2600 block of Max Dr. deputies responded to a report of gunshots around 11 p.m. While on the scene in the area they received another report of a shooting nearby in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Ln.

Upon arrival deputies found a unresponsive adult male on the ground in the street. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

At this time investigators do not have any information on a possible motive or suspect(s). The shooting remains under investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide section at 504-364-5300.