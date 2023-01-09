HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding money.

Deputies said the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, stole the store owner’s vehicle, and fled toward Alabama.

According to the sheriff’s office within minutes, Geneva Police Department and Geneva Sheriff’s Office located the stolen vehicle abandoned on Ward St.

Deputies said they found Hall walking down the road a short distance from the abandoned vehicle, carrying a large amount of cash from the liquor store.

Hall told investigators he was homeless and robbed the store because he needed money.

Hall was transported to Geneva County Jail and will wait to be extradited back to Florida on charges of armed robbery, grand theft auto, and felon in possession of a firearm.

All of the items stolen were recovered and returned to the owner.