Man evading justice since 2013 by skipping court dates for running over a Vermilion Parish family

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Eight years after allegedly crashing into a Vermilion Parish family, the man accused is still without a judge’s sentence.

Jacob Raffray has been granted hearing delays or simply not shown up to his trials since 2013.

This isn’t the first time he’s faced charges for a similar crime. If you dive into Jacob Raffray’s long criminal history, you’ll see three drunk driving convictions and a hit-and-run among other crimes.

The hit-and-run was at the corner of Johnston and Ambassador in 1998. Eric Searcy was an 18-year-old on the Ragin Cajun baseball team when Jacob Raffray ran through a red light, hit Searcy’s car, and paralyzed him. Raffray ran away then, and Searcy is frustrated he’s running an even bigger scheme now.

Eric Searcy told News 10, “I don’t want to see another person spend the rest of their life in a wheelchair like myself because of one more bad decision by this person.”

Criminal records show Raffray has missed seven court dates in recent years and his defense attorneys have convinced judges to grant eight continuances.

“It’s almost as if it’s become like a game to him. If I could talk to him now, I’d say well played,” admitted Searcy.

The repeat delays have caused a 2013 crash very similar to Searcy’s to evade justice. A crash where Raffray allegedly drove into a family of five biking in Vermilion Parish on Fathers Day.

Jacob Raffray

Searcy has tried to morally support the family which also had their lives drastically altered. He said, “This man’s responsible for over a hundred surgeries and over $4,000,000 in medical bills, and he’s obviously doing the same things he’s always done.”

Raffray was most recently arrested on July 23 sentenced to 10 days in prison for contempt of court. After those 10 days, the Vermilion Parish Courthouse says he will be released and is supposed to return to the courtroom on September 27.

Searcy is not optimistic he’ll see Raffray then. “I hope it’s different this time, but it just seems like it’s stuck in a never-ending Merry-Go-Round,” Searcy stated.

It only took a year and a half for Jacob Raffray to be sentenced for paralyzing Searcy and injuring two other passengers with him. He served seven years behind bars for it, but so far he has been sentenced not time for this 2013 crash.