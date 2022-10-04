NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A resident’s home in the 7th Ward was invaded just blocks away from St. Augustine High School on Monday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, three suspects forced their way into a 54-year-old man’s residence located in the 2600 block of Allen St.

The NOPD Major Offense Log shows that the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. The suspects allegedly barricaded the victim in a room after forcing their way inside. Police report that the suspects threatened to kill him.

The next day, the victim managed to escape and two other male suspects fled the scene. The NOPD has issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Gene Harris who they believe was a suspect in the incident. Police are still searching for him and another male suspect involved in the crime.

The third suspect,41-year-old Nicole Jackson was arrested according to the NOPD. Detectives are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD 5th District Detectives by calling (504) 658-6050.