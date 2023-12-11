SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been pronounced dead after allegedly being tased by Shreveport police.

Louisiana State Police say a recent rise in burglaries in one Shreveport neighborhood caused them to patrol the Broadmoor area on Saturday night, Dec. 9.

Just after 11:30, Patrol officers from the Shreveport Police Department were in the 4100 block of Youree Drive when they saw a man riding a bicycle. A statement released by Louisiana State Police said SPD patrol officers encountered the man and initiated a foot pursuit that crossed into A. C. Steere Park.

According to Louisiana State Police, who are investigating this incident, when the foot pursuit ended the man allegedly became uncooperative and refused to comply with lawful commands given by officers.

An officer used an SPD-issued taser on the subject, who then appeared to be in medical distress. Life-saving measures were begun and the subject was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was later pronounced dead.

No police officers were injured during the incident.

SPD requested that Louisiana State Police conduct an investigation into this in-custody death.

The investigation is still underway.

LSP is coordinating with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

If you, or someone you know, has information, photos, or video related to this investigation, please contact Louisiana State Police Investigators by calling (318) 741-2735.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.