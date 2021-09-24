Man convicted in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been convicted of second-degree murder for shooting a Shreveport man multiple times back in 2019.

On Thursday 22-year-old Brandon Curtis McLaughlin, of Houma, was found guilty by a Caddo Parish Jury.

The jury determined that on May 26, 2019, McLaughlin shot 21-year-old James Dale Gonyer six times with a .40-caliber handgun while they were at McLaughlin’s home at the time in the 7600 block of the Blanchard-Latex Rd.

Sentencing for McLaughlin has been set for Oct. 5. He faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

McLaughlin was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kodie K. Smith and Brittany Arvie. He was defended by Mark Rogers.