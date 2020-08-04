Man charged with attempted murder after slashing SPD officer with boxcutter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport have arrested a man they say slashed an officer in the throat with a boxcutter in an attempt to avoid arrest Monday.

According to SPD, it happened just before 11 a.m. at the Home Depot on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, where property crimes investigators had been called in response to a report that a man wanted for numerous felony thefts had been spotted.

The officers arrived and found 47-year-old Eric Brooks, but when one of them tried to handcuff him, police say he pushed the officer and fled.

“The detective gave chase and was able to catch Brooks and during her attempt to gain control of him, Brooks produced a box cutter and began attacking the officer, slashing at her repeatedly. The officer sustained a non-life threatening cut to her throat and her clothing was cut in several places,” said a Shreveport Police Department news release. “After a lengthy struggle, the injured detective, a second detective, and a concerned citizen were able to apprehend Brooks.

Police say the officer was treated for her injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Following interviews, Brooks was charged with one count at attempted murder of a peace officer, one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, and four felony theft warrants.

SPD says Brooks has been arrested by their police department multiple times in the past for offenses that include robbery, resisting arrest, multiple theft arrests, and other charges.