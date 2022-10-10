MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault / domestic violence call in Orange Mound on Saturday, October 8.

Records indicate that prior to this incident, it all started when the victim agreed to give her niece’s boyfriend a ride to the store.

James Daniels has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault after police said he forced his girlfriend and her grandchildren into a car crash. Police said he was following her while driving erratically and attempting to make her crash.

Police said that Daniels intentionally hit her vehicle from behind which caused her to crash into a parked vehicle.

Police interviewed Daniels and he waived his right to remain silent. According to police records, Daniels told them he was trailing his girlfriend because she had another man in the vehicle.

Daniels reportedly told police his vehicle accelerated a little before hitting her vehicle from behind. He also said that he attempted to step on the brakes before hitting the vehicle.

Daniels has been charged in this incident. He does not have any bond information posted at this time. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 10.