ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Denham Springs man has been arrested and charged in connection with a rape allegedly committed at gunpoint in Abbeville on Sunday, authorities said.

The Abbeville Police Department received a complaint Sunday afternoon of a man pulling a handgun on a woman on Schlessinger Street. Upon arrival officers spoke with the victim who said that Mathew Scott went to her house with a handgun and raped her.

The victim was transported to Abbeville General Hospital so a rape kit could be administered, police said. Officers then got the victim’s statement as to what she said occurred at her residence.

A BOLO was put out to all area law enforcement agencies for Scott, 33, from Denham Springs, and a description of the vehicle he was driving.

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office along with Louisiana State Police stopped the vehicle on I-10 near the University Street exit. Scott was placed under arrest and taken into custody and served with a warrant for First Degree Rape and False Imprisonment, authorities said.

Scott was transported to Vermilion Parish Correctional Facility and is being held on Charges of First-Degree Rape and False Imprisonment. His bails are set at $1S0,000 for First Degree Rape and $50,000 for False Imprisonment.