YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A spectator was caught with a loaded handgun inside the gym at Southside High School in Youngsville during a basketball game.

According to Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, officers received a tip that the suspect was sitting in the bleachers with a loaded weapon.

He said when officers arrived they escorted 21-year-old Breelyn Jones out of the gym where he was then questioned.

“Jones admitted to our officers that he had a gun on him and gave it up without incident,” Boudreaux said.

He was arrested and charged was illegal possession of a weapon and carrying a firearm in a firearm free zone.