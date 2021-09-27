Man arrested for allegedly stealing gun safe full of money, firearms from home in Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing an entire gun safe full of money and firearms from a home in Vermilion Parish, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The VPSO Patrol Division responded to a residential burglary on Preacher Road in Vermilion Parish on Sept. 21. The suspect entered the house and took an entire gun safe containing firearms and money.

VPSO Criminal Investigations Division developed information leading to identifying Jody Anthony Domingue, 55, as a suspect.

On Sept. 22, with assistance from LPSO, Domingue was located in Lafayette Parish. A search warrant was obtained for Domingue’s residence where one of the missing firearms was located.

Domingue was arrested and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correction Center on a warrant for Simple Burglary with a bond set at $100,000.

This investigation is still ongoing. Updates may follow as more information becomes available.