All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On May 20, 2023, at approximately 9:50 AM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Keller Street in West Monroe, La. Deputies learned that one male victim was injured during the shooting and transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

According to authorities, the alleged suspect was identified as Joseph Hendricks Jr., who was arrested and charged for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Hendricks was also charged for additional drug offenses.

Deputies have confirmed that the incident remains under investigation.