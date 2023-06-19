LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– Reports of shots fired at an event center in Lafayette Saturday night led to an arrest and complaints from families living nearby.

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a man fired a gun at Le Beni Grand Event Center on Duhon Road during a gathering. Families living in the area say not only are they tired of the disturbances, but they are concerned for their safety.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired on Duhon Road Saturday night. Deputies arrested Terrance Standifer and charged him with illegal discharge of a firearm. No injuries were reported at the time of Standifer’s arrest, but families living nearby say the gunshots were loud and close.

“My little boy was outside walking the dog and he came running to the house screaming, banging on the door saying that there was an angry man in the parking lot with a gun shooting a gun,” said a concerned neighbor.

One family who lives near the event center and wishes to remain anonymous say for the past two years, they have been dealing with loud music, the smell of marijuana, a lot of commotion throughout the night and strangers mistaking their yard for the event center.

“This is what we were worried about whenever they first started renting out this venue. This is something that conquered us. And here we are two years later.”

The family says last night’s shooting is their last straw. They’ve decided to speak out in concern for their children’s safety.

His daughter, who was at home during the time of the shooting, says she was terrified. “It was just really scary. I remember just sitting there saying, ‘Lord help us be okay. What if they come running here…what if we get hurt?’ It was just really scary.”

Currently there is no known motive for the gunfire. The family only wishes for relief form the noise and disturbances so they can live in peace.