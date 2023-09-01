LEVEL PLAINS, Ala (WDHN) — A 22-year-old Daleville man is behind bars after police say he knocked out power to a Dale County town and fought officers when they tried to take him to the hospital.

According to Level Plains Police Chief John Summers, Jackie Robinson rammed his car into a power pole at Highway 84 and County Road 1 in Level Plains on Thursday night, knocking out all power in the city.

Chief Summers says Robinson tried to flee the scene but was tackled by an EMT, and after being put in the ambulance to be transported to Flowers Hospital, he began assaulting EMTs and officers and was handcuffed to the bed.

After arriving at the hospital, Robinson continued to fight officers and staff, verbally abusing them, spitting on them, and even kicking Chief Summers in the face while still handcuffed, according to Chief Summers.

To help control the scene, Houston County Sheriff Deputies arrived at the hospital, and Robinson was eventually sedated and transported to the Dale County Jail with minor injuries.

Chief Summers tells WDHN that Robinson was drunk and had drugs in his system.

Robinson was charged with two counts of Assaulting a Police Officer, one count of Assault with Bodily Fluids, one count of Drug Paraphernalia, one count of Disorderly Conduct, one count of Driving Under the Influence, and one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

He has a combined bond of $7,000.