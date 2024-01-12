All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation in December 2023 into the sexual abuse of a child, that occurred in the late 1990’s. Based on initial evidence, an arrest warrant was obtained, and the suspect, 65-year-old Larry Joe Smith, was taken into custody without incident.

According to detectives, no further details can be released at this time due to the nature of the investigation. Anyone with information involving the case or additional victims can contact authorities at (318) 437-0740 Ext. 409.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Smith has been charged with First-Degree Rape (Victim under 13) and Sexual Battery (Victim under 13).