COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was charged with felony indecent exposure after the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says he masturbated outside of a local grocery store.

MCSO was dispatched to Aldi after getting a call about a man masturbating underneath his pants to customers leaving the store.

Upon arriving, Derrick Morris was detained. Investigation revealed Morris had three recent prior indecent exposure charges, according to MCSO.

Morris was taken to the county jail. The case is under investigation.