BEULAH, Ala. (WRBL) – A 24-year-old La Grange, Georgia, man has been arrested after investigators believe he intentionally set a fire that burned his ex-girlfriend‘s mobile home in the Beulah community of Lee County.

On the evening of April 5th, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a mobile home fire in the 1100 block of Lee Rd. 270. They found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. According to the neighbors, no one was inside the residence.

“Contact was made with the homeowner, who confirmed the residence was not occupied at the fire. She also advised that she believed that the fire was set intentionally by an ex-boyfriend because he had been harassing her recently,” said Lee County investigator Jimmy Taylor.

The ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Tyler Carl Bullard from Lagrange, Georgia, was contacted by deputies in the area and was arrested for Public Intoxication and transported to the Lee County Jail.

“Lee County Investigators interviewed Bullard, who admitted to breaking into the mobile home and setting the fire because he was angry at the victim for ending their relationship,” said Taylor.

Bullard was charged with Arson 2nd Degree and Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, Burglary, and Harassing Communications. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $26,000.00 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).