NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Kenneth Carlson, 42, is behind bars in the OJC Orleans Justice Center after an incident in the French Quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Carlson allegedly committed a crime on Decatur St. and St. Ann St. around 3:50 p.m.

The 42-year-old is said to have stolen a knife from a 47-year-old woman during the 2022 French Quarter Festival.

Carlson allegedly used that knife to rob another woman at knifepoint.

5 arrests made in Boyce driveby shooting

The 42-year-old allegedly took a tip jar from that woman who then pursued Carlson.

That woman was able to get the tip jar back from the alleged thief.

A third unidentified woman went after Carlson and the 42-year-old hit that woman in the face.

Kenneth Carlson was subsequently arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Theft, Simple Battery and Resisting an Officer.