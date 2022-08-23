NATALBANY, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began searching for a suspect accused of stealing three designer bags at a gas station in St. Charles Parish. According to a Facebook post, a white male of unknown age and identity entered the Best Stop on Whiskey Ln in Natalbany and stole three Michael Kors purses that were on display.

Police reports show that the store owner’s mother was working at the register at the time of the theft and that the man did not pay. The owner told police that each bag was worth about $300 dollars. The accused suspect fled the scene in a white van that was parked in the gas station’s parking lot.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective McFarland at 985-514-8181. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.