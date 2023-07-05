NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A beloved member of The Camellia Grill team is missing, and she’s not out catching mice!

Located Uptown on South Carrollton Avenue, The Camellia Grill is known for burgers and breakfast. But for the restaurant’s most seasoned customers, the establishment is also known for their team member who isn’t on the payroll, Queenie the Cat.

“So, generally, Queenie will meet us at the corner when we get here, and she walks up. She will walk through the dining area, up to the office. She gets some AC, she gets fed,” staff member William Laird explained.

However, Monday morning was different. Hours passed and still no sighting of Queenie. So, the staff decided to review their surveillance.

“Around midnight, a gentleman kind of crept onto our porch like the Grinch and stole the cat, and despite the evidence that there are food bowls and beds and other things that indicate that we care for her, [he] took the cat,” Laird said.

The footage left the staff bewildered.

“We didn’t know why he took her. We tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, like maybe he thought he was rescuing her, but she’s our unofficial greeter here. We very much care about her. We take care of her every day. She gets vet visits,” Laird said.

The staff is hoping this message reaches the man who took Queenie.

“She has a very good home here. She’s very well cared for, no questions asked. If you can make arrangements with us to pick the cat up or just bring the cat back, we’ll gladly feed you a hamburger,” Laird said.

If you know anything about Queenie’s whereabouts, call The Camellia Grill at (504)-309-2679.

