BATON ROUGE, La. (BRRPOUD) — A Baton Rouge judge has denied bond for a man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire.

The arson happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Southmoor Drive. Christian King, 30, was arrested and booked into the EBR Parish Prison on charges of violation of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property and simple arson.

Investigators said the arson attempt was caught on a video from the front door Ring camera. The district attorney’s office said King was wearing an ankle monitor when he set the home on fire and was already out on bond for an aggravated assault charge before the arson arrest.

Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said the fire was placed under control before it could cause major damage.

King’s ex-girlfriend, Breanna Jones, said she was relieved to hear the judge’s decision in the courtroom Friday.

According to the State Bar of Texas website, King is licensed to practice law in Texas as of 2020, the same year he graduated from Southern University.