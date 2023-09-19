All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 11, 2023, Ruston Police were dispatched due to a possible robbery at a local service station. Upon arrival, police were told that a man wearing a black hoodie allegedly stole money from a customer in the Exxon gas station on Woodward Avenue.

According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, officers then saw a man running on Goodwin Road and detained him. The male subject was sweating profusely and was clutching $120 in his hand.

Police then searched the male subject and located a black long-sleeve shirt near him. The male subject then allegedly advised officers that he was out for a jog; however, the victim and an eyewitness identified him as the suspect. Witnesses also identified the correct denominations of the bills the suspect allegedly possessed and he still denied the accusation, insisting that he was exercising.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Jerrick T. Sims of Zachary, La. He was booked for Simple Robbery at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

His bond was set at $35,000.