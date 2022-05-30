BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested a man accused of punching, biting, and attempting to choke his pregnant girlfriend during an early morning argument on Sunday, May 29.

According to an arrest document, it was shortly before 3 a.m. when 30-year-old Dimarco Batiste’s girlfriend asked him for ice and he responded negatively.

Deputies say she eventually left the bedroom to get some ice cream for herself and when she returned, Batiste allegedly jumped on top of her and tried “to wrap a cable around her neck to restrict airflow.”

When his attempts to choke her were unsuccessful, Batiste allegedly then punched her and bit her hand.

Deputies say Batiste’s girlfriend, who is ten weeks pregnant, was injured when they arrived and that her wounds corresponded with her portrayal of the incident.

According to an arrest document, Batiste admitted to hitting his girlfriend with his elbow and biting her finger.

Batiste was arrested for domestic abuse and battery of a pregnant victim and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

His bail was set at $7,500.