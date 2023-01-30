All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, at 7:43 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a theft and a damaged property complaint that occurred at West Monroe High School. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with a juvenile victim and their grandfather who mentioned that they witnessed a physical altercation during an after-school football game.

After the altercation, someone from the other team called their mother, who later arrived at the scene with 20-year-old Jacob Fiscer.

Authorities learned that Fiscer allegedly pulled a gun on multiple juvenile victims and stated, “you want to die.” Fiscer then grabbed the victims’ bicycles and repeatedly slammed them on the ground.

On January 28, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Fiscer and he was charged with the following offenses:

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Carrying a Firearm at a School-Sponsored Function

Two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

His bond was set at $62,500.