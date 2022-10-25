CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In September of 2022, Tahjavian Rogers of Camden, Arkansas pleaded guilty to manslaughter and first-degree domestic battery. The charges come from an April incident where Rogers allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, causing her to miscarry a pregnancy.

Rogers has now been sentenced to 10 years probation.

On April 22, 2022, Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Ouachita County Medical Center. There, officers spoke to the victim’s mother who said he daughter had been struck several times in the stomach by Rogers and lost the child she was carrying. She was 7 months pregnant at the time.

The victim told deputies that Rogers had seen text messages on her phone that upset him. This led to Rogers becoming angry and striking her with his fist in the stomach at least four times. The victim stated that while she could feel the baby move earlier in the day, it did not move after the assault took place.

The next morning, the victim said she noticed blood in her urine and went to the hospital. She revealed Facebook messages to the investigators that Roger sent her saying, “I’m sorry I let my anger get the best of me,” and “I’m sorry I ruined your life. This s*** hurt me deep.”

Rogers was brought into custody by April 27, 2022.