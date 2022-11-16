BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, November 16, Ronnie Kato pled guilty to first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with a shooting that ended the life of a BRPD officer.

Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Curtis Richardson were shot and killed on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cpl. Derrick Maglone was injured in that same shooting.

Kato will be spending the rest of his life behind bars.

The sentences dolled out against Kato are provided below:

First-degree murder: Life in Prison

Manslaughter: 40 years

Attempted first-degree murder: 50 years

District Attorney Hillar C. Moore, III released this statement about what happened in this case: