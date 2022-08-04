MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged with three burglaries at an elementary school in Frayser.

34-year-old Thompson Puckett is accused of stealing more than $8,000 worth of property from Westside Elementary.

He was arrested Monday morning after Memphis-Shelby County Schools security responded to an alarm at the school on Dawn Drive and found Puckett coming out a side door.

According to MPD, Puckett was also seen on surveillance cameras twice on Sunday but he wasn’t caught then.

He was allegedly seen taking power tools and other items on a school cart.

Police said they also found copper pipes laying near one of the school’s doors that had been pried open.

News of Puckett’s alleged burglaries was alarming but not too surprising to one man who lives near the school. He didn’t want to be identified but told WREG the neighborhood where he’s lived for just five years is not safe.

“They stole the weed-eater off my porch in broad daylight, so I ain’t surprised. So, if they’ll do that in broad daylight, what do you think they’re doing at nighttime,” he said.

We reached out to MSCS about the break-ins and were told “MPD is investigating these incidents, and our security team is working closely with MPD to review all operations and implement any necessary precautions to ensure that the school is secure.”

Police said school security made three separate trips to secure the building after each break-in.

Puckett is set to appear in court Wednesday.