MEMPHIS, Tenn — A 38-year-old man is accused of fondling and attempting to rape his mentally disabled teenage relative in a South Memphis home.

Charles Munford is charged with attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery. He is in jail on $20,000 bond with a court date set for Monday.

On Sunday, a woman told police her granddaughter, who is under 18, was sexually assaulted by Munford in the bathroom of a home on Quinn Avenue. He also gave the girl marijuana, the woman said.

The woman told police the girl receives disability payments for a mental disability.

The victim did not sustain any injuries, police said. A sexual assault kit was taken.

Munford also faces a separate charge dating to 2021 for abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, jail records show.