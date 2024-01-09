RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – In a significant operation on December 6th, 2023, K-9 Deputies from the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit intercepted a white Nissan Titan for minor traffic violations. What seemed like routine traffic stops quickly escalated as deputies, while conversing with the driver identified as Guangyi He, 36, of Pineville, detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Deploying their K-9 unit, deputies conducted an open-air sniff that pinpointed the presence of narcotics in the driver’s side door. A subsequent search uncovered a metal container inside the door containing a small quantity of marijuana. However, the investigation took a more serious turn when four cardboard boxes in the truck bed revealed vacuum-sealed plastic bags of high-grade marijuana, totaling a staggering 51 pounds.

Guangyi He was promptly arrested and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he faced charges of Possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute. Astonishingly, he was released the following day on a $100,200.00 bond, sparking concerns among law enforcement.

The large quantity of seized marijuana prompted RADE Agents to initiate a comprehensive, long-term investigation into He’s alleged illegal narcotics activities.

On January 5th, 2024, the month-long investigation reached its climax as RADE Agents apprehended three additional suspects—Guangyi He, Preston Lee Hansen, 28, of Alexandria, and Evan Michael Thomas, 21, also of Alexandria. The trio was observed engaging in what appeared to be an illicit narcotics transaction in a Pineville parking lot. Upon their arrest, they were found in possession of 6 pounds of marijuana and a substantial amount of cash.

The subsequent execution of three narcotic search warrants in the Pineville area uncovered an additional 64 pounds of marijuana, approximately $35,000 in U.S. currency, five firearms (2 AK-47 type weapons, 2 handguns, and a pump shotgun), multiple bottles of anabolic steroids, and drug paraphernalia.

Guangyi He now faces charges including Distribution of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS III (steroids) with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of firearms with narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Preston Lee Hansen was arrested for the distribution of marijuana exceeding 2.5 pounds, while Evan Michael Thomas faces charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana exceeding 2.5 pounds.

He remains in custody with a bond set at $660,500.00, Hansen is held on a $300,000.00 bond, and Thomas has been released on a $10,000.00 bond.

RADE Agents assert that their investigation is still active, suggesting that more arrests may follow.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit, comprising various law enforcement agencies, continues to focus on individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in Central Louisiana. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you are encouraged to reach out via direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.

December 6, 2024

Arrestee: Guangyi He, 36, 1481 Susek Drive, Pineville, LA

Charges: Possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute

January 5, 2024

Arrestee: Guangyi He, 36, 1481 Susek Drive, Pineville, LA

Charges: Possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute, Possession of CDS III (steroids) with intent to distribute, Illegal carrying of firearms with narcotics, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Arrestee: Preston Lee Hansen, 28, 321 Chester Street, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Distribution of marijuana >2.5 pounds

Arrestee: Evan Michael Thomas, 21, 6156 Rachelle Drive, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Possession with intent to distribute marijuana >2.5 pounds