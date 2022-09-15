MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) —A 13-year-old student from Madisonville Junior High was arrested on Thursday after making comments about bringing a gun to school.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the student was issued a summons for terrorizing.

STPSO says that the school’s resource officer was notified of the comments after several students overheard one of their classmates say he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday. The student allegedly advised some students to stay home.

Law enforcement determined that there were no firearms at the student’s home. After finding that out, he was released to a parent on a custodial agreement to appear in court.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said that they take threats like that very seriously.St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats made at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them.”