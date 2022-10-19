HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home.

Macon County investigators say early Saturday morning, October 8, they were called to a home along Ross Road about a shooting.

Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says investigators located 45-year-old Sallye Grant in a bedroom with at least one gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead at 5:15 that morning. Her husband, 52-year-old Tony Grant, was also shot at the home. He was transported to Baptist South Hospital where he died a week later on Sunday, October 16th from his injuries.

Detectives tell WRBL there are conflicting accounts as to what happened inside the home. WRBL is working to identify the two others who were allegedly shot and injured, along with their relationship with the slain couple.

A Go Fund Me has been set up by a son of Sallye Grant to try and raise money for her burial expenses.

Macon County Sheriff André Brunson says far no arrests have been made as investigators try to sort out what happened, and present their case to a Macon County Grand Jury. Sheriff Brunson is checking with his investigators to see if he can release any more information related to the shooting.

WRBL News 3 has also reached out to ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigations which is assisting Macon County in the case.

District Attorney Jeremy Duerr is also working on a statement to share with WRBL regarding the deadly shooting.

We will update you with information as it becomes available.