LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident.

On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them to a male patient who had been injured in a beating.

According to the victim, he and Lee were arguing on South Kinler Street near Park Avenue in Boutte, when Lee allegedly grabbed a pipe and struck the victim repeatedly.

On Thursday (Dec. 1), Lee was arrested and taken to Nelson Coleman Correctional Center, awaiting a 72-hour bond hearing.