LSP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Iota

IOTA, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police say they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting in Iota.
Investigators say that around 10 Wednesday night, Iota police officers were dispatched to a residence on 4th Street.
They say as officers arrived at the location, they found a man sitting in a vehicle and armed with a gun.
Investigators say during the encounter, the suspect was shot by at least one officer. He was transported to a hospital where he died.
They say no officers were injured.
State Police say the investigation is ongoing.