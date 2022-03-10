PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Oliver Armani Mitchell, 19, was arrested on Wednesday night after leading members of law enforcement on a chase.

Mitchell was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle during the pursuit.

The pursuit took place around 9:45 p.m. and involved multiple law enforcement agencies including Louisiana State Police, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Port Allen Police Department and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At some point during the chase, spikes were put down by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement is not sure whether the stolen vehicle was was affected by the spikes as the chase lasted for miles after the attempt.

The chase ended with the stolen vehicle leaving the interstate and attempting to drive through a barbed wire fence.

The stolen vehicle ended up striking a tanker truck.

The driver of the tanker truck was sleeping inside when it was hit by the stolen vehicle.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot and ran into a scrap yard.

Eventually the suspect ended up behind Cajun Industries.

A helicopter and K9 helped with the apprehension of Mitchell.

The chase ended at I-10 and LA 415.

Oliver Armani Mitchell is currently in the Iberville Parish Jail.