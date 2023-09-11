AVOYELLES La. (WNTZ) – In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement officers initiated a traffic stop earlier today, around 12:15 p.m., on a vehicle sought by the Lafayette Police Department in connection with an attempted homicide investigation. The attempted stop occurred as the vehicle was heading north on I-49 near Opelousas, but the driver, refusing to halt, sped northward into Avoyelles Parish.

Upon entering Avoyelles Parish, Troopers located the suspect’s vehicle, which had come to a halt on the off-ramp of the Bunkie exit. Inside the vehicle, they discovered the driver deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Fortunately, no Troopers were injured during this incident. The exact cause of death will be determined through a coroner’s autopsy.

Following established protocols, the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit arrived at the scene to process the area and gather additional details. Any inquiries pertaining to the attempted homicide case in Lafayette should be directed to the Lafayette Police Department.

Officials are urging anyone with information, photographs, or videos related to this incident to cooperate with LSP Investigators. You can reach them at 318-487-5911.

Additionally, citizens have the option to submit information anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system, or by contacting the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, with further updates forthcoming as new information becomes available.