LSP confirms fatal officer-involved shooting following carjacking in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have confirmed they are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City Thursday.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the arena. State police say their preliminary investigation revealed an officer from BCPD responded to a report of an attempted carjacking near the CenturyLink Center.

“Upon the officer’s arrival, he observed a subject who matched the description of the carjacking in the parking lot of the Century Link Center,” according to a statement released by LSP. “The officer made contact with the subject and a struggle occurred. During the altercation, the subject was shot.”

Police say no officers were injured during the incident.

Police have not released the name of the officer or the person who was shot and killed.

Witnesses told NBC 6/FOX 33 that a pickup truck could be seen crashed into a tree in the parking lot on the south side of the arena just before 1 p.m. Law enforcement has the area roped off.

A news conference was set for 2 p.m. inside the CenturyLink Center for media to talk with players and coaches in advance of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Wrestling State Tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The building was placed on lockdown.

“There’s been a serious police incident unrelated to CenturyLink Center operations or events,” read a statement released just before 4 p.m. by the CenturyLink Center. “This was an isolated incident and according to Louisiana State Police there is no further threat. The area is currently closed for the day.”

The statement also noted that wrestlers should consult the LHSAA website for details concerning Thursday evening and that Friday and Saturday’s events for The Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championship will proceed at CenturyLink Center as planned. As of late Thursday afternoon, the evening’s events had been moved to Parkway High School.

Louisiana State Police have confirmed they are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City Thursday. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Witnesses tell NBC 6/FOX 33 that a pickup truck could be seen crashed into a tree in the parking lot of the arena just before 1 p.m. The truck was later seen being loaded on to a tow truck. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)