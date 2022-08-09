ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department made two narcotics arrests in the last week.
The first arrest took place on Wednesday, August 3.
Chris Turner, 38, of Donaldsonville, was arrested on the 3rd after a large amount of drugs was uncovered by law enforcement.
Addis PD provided a list of what was seized during this arrest:
- 31 grams of heroin
- 305 grams of methamphetamine
- 28 grams of marijuana
- 7 grams of crack cocaine
- 21 grams of powder cocaine
- 49 doses of suboxone
The West Baton Rouge Emergency Response Task Force assisted the Addis Police Department during this arrest.
Four days after the first arrest, Sean Phillip Walsh, 34, of New Orleans, was taken into custody by the Addis Police Department.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that Walsh was in because it did not have an inspection sticker.
Addis PD said that during the stop, Walsh was found to be in possession of various drugs including those seen and listed below.
- 20 grams of methamphetamine
- 3 grams of hash
- 5 grams of marijuana
- 10 dosage units of LSD
- 8 grams of mushrooms
Addis PD would like to remind everyone that suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.