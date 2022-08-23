The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on Sunday, August 21.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Paula Dr.

Deputies arrived on scene and “found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.” The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The ensuing investigation pointed towards Blake Chiasson Jr., 20, as the shooter in this case. LPSO says, “Detectives learned Blake Chiasson was sitting in a car parked on Paula Drive when the victim and two others walked up.”

An argument ensued between the shooting victim and Chiasson, Jr. “At one point, Chiasson pulled out a pistol and fired a single round striking the victim in the left leg,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the shooting scene, Chiasson Jr. was nowhere to be found.

The vehicle driven by Chiasson, Jr. was spotted later in the day at a truck stop.

That is when the 20-year-old was apprehended by deputies.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Chiasson Jr. was arrested and taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

LPSO confirms that Chiasson, Jr. was charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery.

Bail for the 20-year-old was set at $100,000.