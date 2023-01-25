LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A routine traffic stop over window tint led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and body armor, authorities said.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Brennan Miller was patrolling the 800 block of Old Spanish Trail on Jan. 17 when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for illegal window tint.

Authorities said “certain indicators” in his interaction with the driver led Miller to investigate further, leading to the discovery of the illegal items.

What he found was body armor containing a set of hard rifle plates in addition to soft plates, burglary tools, a homemade firearm suppressor, a gas grenade, 21.2 grams of methamphetamine, Xanax, steroids and various drug paraphernalia all located inside the vehicle, authorities said.

“Deputy Miller’s actions exemplify the level of vigilance and proactive policing law enforcement in Lafayette Parish strives to achieve for the public we serve each and every day,” said Sheriff Mark Garber. “His efforts led to the removal of several dangerous items off of the streets of Lafayette Parish and to the incarceration of a criminal with unknown intentions.”

The items located during the traffic stop were seized and the driver was taken into custody on various weapons and drugs charges.