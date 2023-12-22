LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Six Lafayette Police officers were found not to have violated a man’s civil and Constitutional rights when a jury in a federal lawsuit ruled in their favor on Thursday.

The suit seeking damages as the result of an incident on May 5, 2018 in which Raynaldo Sampy Jr. was arrested by Lafayette Police was decided by an 8-person jury in about an hour. Lafayette Consolidated Government was a defendant in the suit, along with LPD officers Jonathan Rabb, Brandon Dugas, Ian Journet, Segus Jolivette, Asher Reaux and Jordan Colla.

The lawsuit was the first brought by the Justice Lab, a program by the ACLU of Louisiana that seeks to “to challenge racially discriminatory policing practices and combat police violence against people of color.”

“We respect the ladies and gentlemen of the jury who took their time in reaching this decision,” the Louisiana ACLU said, in a news release. “We are a nation of laws with a jury system that is entrusted to decide issues we hold so dear to our heart. At the core of this fight is qualified immunity. And we will continue to fight its draconian impacts that allow this conduct to go unpunished.”

According to the suit, police responded to a report of a truck hitting an ice machine at Sid’s One Stop, located at 803 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Lafayette. The suit also alleged the officers made misleading statements meant to be recorded on their bodycams suggesting Sampy was resisting arrest.

