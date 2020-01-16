LPD Narcotics seizes nearly $$170,000 in drugs during traffic stop

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Two Mississippi men were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Lafayette.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Lafayette Police Tactical Narcotics Team, dubbed “TNT”, stopped the men for an alleged traffic violation.
During a search of the vehicle, 15 cases (177 pints) of Promethazine, which has a reported street value of $167,802, and approximately 5 grams of marijuana was found, authorities said.
Markise Nettles, 22, and 26-year-old Deryan Mosley, were arrested following the search.
Nettles faces charges of possession/sale/distribution of legend drug, possession of schedule I narcotic and resisting an officer.
Mosley faces charges of possession/sale/distribution of legend drug and traffic violations.
Both men were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Each are facing $200,000 bonds.