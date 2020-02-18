LPD: 5 men arrested in Baton Rouge for ATM thefts connected to Lafayette attempted ATM theft

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)— Lafayette Police say the 5 Texas men who were arrested by Baton Rouge Police for allegedly trying to steal ATMs from multiple Chase Bank locations in the city are the same suspects were responsible for the attempted theft of an ATM in Lafayette.

The five suspects below all now face charges out of Lafayette for attempted theft (over $100,000), criminal conspiracy, and theft of a motor vehicle:

21-year-old Kobe Stephens, Houston, Tx.

18-year-old Kylan MaCoy, Pearland, Tx.

18-year-old Dartamian Landry, Houston, Tx.

20-year-old Davon Crumity, Houston, Tx

20-year-old Travonteay Stephens, Houston, Tx.

Police say once the investigation by BRPD is completed, all five suspects will be transferred to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking on the active warrants.