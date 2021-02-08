Louisiana woman faces attempted manslaughter charge for allegedly setting boyfriend’s bed on fire

UNION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 31-year-old Bernice woman was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center for allegedly setting the bed her boyfriend was sleeping in on fire.

Julianne Goodson faces one count of attempted manslaughter and one count of aggravated arson.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Feb. 6, authorities were called to a home in reference to a fire that “originated from a mattress.”

The homeowner told deputies he had been in an argument with his girlfriend, identified as Goodson, for most of the evening.

“He recalled Goodson returning at some point and asking her to leave so he could sleep,” the State Fire Marshal’s Office’s statement said. “Before she left, he reported hearing her strike a lighter while sitting on the edge of his bed. Moments later, he smelled smoke and rolled over to find his bed on fire.”

In an interview with investigators, Goodson reportedly admitted her knowledge of the fire and was placed under arrest.