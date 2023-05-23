A Deville woman was arrested twice in April on multiple child sex charges including 1st degree rape, sexual battery and human trafficking.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies responded to a complaint on April 4 in reference to criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile.

Their investigation identified Danielle Sober Trapp, 29 of Deville as the suspect. The investigation included interviews of the victims through the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center. Sufficient probable cause was established for the original complaint, as well as other allegations and complaints. Detectives identified several additional victims. Arrest warrants for 4 counts of obscenity and 2 counts of sexual battery.

Trapp was found and taken into custody on April 17 without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where bond was set at $30,000. Trapp was released on bond the following day.

As their investigation continued, detectives found more alleged crimes. Warrants were obtained on 1st degree rape of a juvenile under 13 years, 2 additional counts of sexual battery, human trafficking and 31 counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Trapp was re-arrested on April 28 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the outstanding warrants. Trapp currently remains in jail being held on a $528,000 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information on this case to please contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-449-5480.