NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeal of a 2021 conviction that was overturned in 2022.

Brothers Shavis and Carlos Toby were convicted of 2nd degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder back in 2021. In early 2022, the conviction of Carlos Toby was overturned by the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal, stating that evidence provided by the state was insufficient in proving there was a conspiracy. Toby’s sentence of 25 years in prison was vacated.

Lafayette Assistant District Attorney Roya Boustany stated back in April 2023 that her office planed to take this case to the state supreme court to make sure Toby remains in prison.

