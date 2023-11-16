RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation/Monroe Field Office was requested by the Louisiana Tech Police Department (Tech PD) to investigate the deadly stabbing incident that occurred on Monday, November 13, 2023, on Louisiana Tech University’s (LA Tech) campus. The stabbing incident injured four women, in which two of the victims received severe injuries.

On November 14, 2023, one of the victims succumbed to her injuries at a Shreveport hospital. As a result of her death, LSP assumed the lead in the investigation, and Tech PD will assist.

Following a disturbance this past Monday, 23-year-old Jacoby Johnson of Tallulah, La. entered the parking lot of Lambright Health and Wellness Center located on LA Tech’s campus and allegedly stabbed four women, according to authorities. He has been charged with Second-Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Johnson is currently incarcerated in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center without bond.

If anyone has information about the incident, be sure to contact investigators at 318-362-4597.