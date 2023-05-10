Viewer discretion is advised for children and sensitive viewers.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Dashcamera and body camera footage were released following a traffic stop turned officer-involved shooting on April 23 in Shreveport.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations has reviewed body-worn camera footage and other relevant evidence in connection to the death of 33-year-old Joseph Dewayne Taylor.

Officials reported that there was a struggle and officers believed Taylor had a gun.

According to the coroner’s officer, Taylor was shot multiple times and taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

State police said that based on their findings and in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, investigators with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations have produced a Critical Incident Briefing Video to give the public a better understanding of the events that took place.

The video footage can be watched here.

The investigation of the Shreveport Police Department officer-involved shooting is still active and ongoing.