SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a Friday night wreck involving a head-on collision between two vehicles occurred in East Feliciana Parish, leaving one person dead and three others wounded.

LSP says it was around 7 p.m. when 39-year-old Jason Herrin was traveling south in a 2009 Impala along LA 67 while a 2014 Silverado was headed north on the same highway.

For reasons that state police are still attempting to understand, the Impala veered into the lane of oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the Silverado.

Troopers say the tragic collision resulted in Herrin’s death and that the Silverado’s driver, along with two passengers, one of them a toddler, were brought to an area hospital for minor to moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.